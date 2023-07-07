Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) is above average at 12.19x. The 36-month beta value for JHG is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JHG is $26.06, which is $0.4 above than the current price. The public float for JHG is 164.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. The average trading volume of JHG on July 07, 2023 was 902.08K shares.

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.01 compared to its previous closing price of 26.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JHG’s Market Performance

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) has seen a -3.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.51% decline in the past month and a 0.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for JHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.60% for JHG’s stock, with a 3.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JHG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JHG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for JHG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JHG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $23 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

JHG Trading at -1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -6.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JHG fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.46. In addition, Janus Henderson Group plc saw 11.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JHG starting from FOGO GEORGINA, who sale 5,043 shares at the price of $27.35 back on Jul 03. After this action, FOGO GEORGINA now owns 123,377 shares of Janus Henderson Group plc, valued at $137,926 using the latest closing price.

Hughes Brennan A., the Chief Accounting Officer of Janus Henderson Group plc, sale 1,874 shares at $26.69 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Hughes Brennan A. is holding 4,570 shares at $50,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.72 for the present operating margin

+72.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Janus Henderson Group plc stands at +17.28. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.44.

Based on Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.55. Total debt to assets is 6.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.