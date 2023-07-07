Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB) is above average at 13.43x. The 36-month beta value for HOMB is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HOMB is $25.67, which is $2.93 above than the current price. The public float for HOMB is 189.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.12% of that float. The average trading volume of HOMB on July 07, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

HOMB stock's latest price update

The stock price of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB) has dropped by -1.83 compared to previous close of 22.99. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HOMB’s Market Performance

HOMB’s stock has fallen by -0.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.13% and a quarterly rise of 6.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.36% for HOMB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOMB stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for HOMB by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for HOMB in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $28 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

HOMB Trading at 2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOMB fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.08. In addition, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) saw -0.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOMB starting from Williamson Kenneth Mikel JR, who sale 10,767 shares at the price of $23.47 back on Jun 06. After this action, Williamson Kenneth Mikel JR now owns 60,178 shares of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR), valued at $252,658 using the latest closing price.

Williamson Kenneth Mikel JR, the Centennial Bank Regional Pres. of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR), sale 10,638 shares at $23.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Williamson Kenneth Mikel JR is holding 28,929 shares at $249,478 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.15 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) stands at +28.96. The total capital return value is set at 10.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.47. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB), the company’s capital structure generated 35.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.44. Total debt to assets is 5.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.