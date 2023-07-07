Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL)

The 36-month beta value for CSTL is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CSTL is $33.63, which is $14.77 above than the current price. The public float for CSTL is 25.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. The average trading volume of CSTL on July 07, 2023 was 488.35K shares.

The stock price of Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) has jumped by 41.94 compared to previous close of 13.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 42.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CSTL’s Market Performance

CSTL’s stock has risen by 42.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.06% and a quarterly drop of -15.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.55% for Castle Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.14% for CSTL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSTL stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for CSTL by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for CSTL in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $54 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

CSTL Trading at -1.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares surge +27.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSTL rose by +43.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.85. In addition, Castle Biosciences Inc. saw -19.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSTL starting from Goldberg Ellen, who purchase 4,800 shares at the price of $14.38 back on Jun 05. After this action, Goldberg Ellen now owns 9,065 shares of Castle Biosciences Inc., valued at $69,004 using the latest closing price.

MAETZOLD DEREK J, the Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer of Castle Biosciences Inc., sale 2,506 shares at $22.82 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that MAETZOLD DEREK J is holding 19,515 shares at $57,187 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.51 for the present operating margin

+69.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castle Biosciences Inc. stands at -48.99. The total capital return value is set at -21.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.19. Equity return is now at value -17.70, with -16.00 for asset returns.

Based on Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL), the company’s capital structure generated 3.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.23. Total debt to assets is 2.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.