An In-Depth Look at Bentley Systems Incorporated’s (BSY) Stock Performance

The stock of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has seen a -3.57% decrease in the past week, with a 2.23% gain in the past month, and a 20.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for BSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.77% for BSY’s stock, with a 26.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) is 99.98x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BSY is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is $52.17, which is $0.78 above the current market price. The public float for BSY is 218.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% of that float. On July 07, 2023, BSY’s average trading volume was 967.27K shares.

BSY) stock’s latest price update

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY)’s stock price has plunge by -2.19relation to previous closing price of 52.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BSY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BSY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $60 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

BSY Trading at 6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.38. In addition, Bentley Systems Incorporated saw 39.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSY starting from Griswold Kirk B., who sale 36,747 shares at the price of $50.08 back on Jun 05. After this action, Griswold Kirk B. now owns 443,483 shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated, valued at $1,840,363 using the latest closing price.

Cumins Nicholas, the Chief Operating Officer of Bentley Systems Incorporated, sale 28,000 shares at $46.01 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Cumins Nicholas is holding 163,417 shares at $1,288,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+74.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bentley Systems Incorporated stands at +15.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.22. Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY), the company’s capital structure generated 318.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.09. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 314.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.