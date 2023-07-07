American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEPPZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEPPZ is 0.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AEPPZ is $97.25, which is $48.55 above the current price. The public float for AEPPZ is 16.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEPPZ on July 07, 2023 was 116.16K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AEPPZ) stock’s latest price update

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEPPZ)’s stock price has dropped by -0.36 in relation to previous closing price of 49.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AEPPZ’s Market Performance

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ) has experienced a 2.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.95% rise in the past month, and a -1.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.79% for AEPPZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.21% for AEPPZ’s stock, with a -1.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEPPZ Trading at 0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEPPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.70%, as shares surge +1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEPPZ rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.22. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc. saw -3.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.