American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEPPZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEPPZ is 0.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AEPPZ is $97.25, which is $48.55 above the current price. The public float for AEPPZ is 16.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEPPZ on July 07, 2023 was 116.16K shares.

AEPPZ) stock’s latest price update

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEPPZ)’s stock price has dropped by -0.36 in relation to previous closing price of 49.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AEPPZ’s Market Performance

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ) has experienced a 2.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.95% rise in the past month, and a -1.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.79% for AEPPZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.21% for AEPPZ’s stock, with a -1.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEPPZ Trading at 0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEPPZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.70%, as shares surge +1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEPPZ rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.22. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc. saw -3.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEPPZ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

