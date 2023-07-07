Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMAM is -2.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is $22.60, which is $7.37 above the current market price. The public float for AMAM is 41.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On July 07, 2023, AMAM’s average trading volume was 479.88K shares.

AMAM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM) has decreased by -6.82 when compared to last closing price of 16.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.65% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMAM’s Market Performance

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has experienced a -6.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.03% rise in the past month, and a 93.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.79% for AMAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.65% for AMAM stock, with a simple moving average of 148.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AMAM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMAM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $26 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

AMAM Trading at 11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAM fell by -6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,198.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.56. In addition, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. saw 570.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAM starting from Cormorant Asset Management, LP, who purchase 886,634 shares at the price of $11.60 back on Apr 20. After this action, Cormorant Asset Management, LP now owns 67,313,085 shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., valued at $10,285,220 using the latest closing price.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP, the 10% Owner of Ambrx Biopharma Inc., purchase 951,909 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Cormorant Asset Management, LP is holding 66,426,451 shares at $10,612,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.91 for the present operating margin

+94.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambrx Biopharma Inc. stands at -100.06. The total capital return value is set at -42.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.72.

Based on Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.00.

The receivables turnover for the company is 49.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.