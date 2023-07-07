ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO)’s stock price has plunge by -13.17relation to previous closing price of 7.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.05% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) is $27.83, which is $19.17 above the current market price. The public float for ALXO is 30.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALXO on July 07, 2023 was 295.31K shares.

ALXO’s Market Performance

ALXO stock saw a decrease of -13.05% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -24.91% and a quarterly a decrease of 44.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.46% for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.16% for ALXO’s stock, with a -26.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALXO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ALXO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ALXO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2021.

ALXO Trading at -10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares sank -24.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALXO fell by -13.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.93. In addition, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. saw -43.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALXO starting from Pons Jaume, who sale 3,208 shares at the price of $7.34 back on Jun 30. After this action, Pons Jaume now owns 536,538 shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., valued at $23,547 using the latest closing price.

Randolph Sophia, the Chief Medical Officer of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., sale 1,605 shares at $7.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Randolph Sophia is holding 281,477 shares at $11,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALXO

The total capital return value is set at -39.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.41. Equity return is now at value -46.70, with -41.40 for asset returns.

Based on ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.62. Total debt to assets is 5.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.25.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.