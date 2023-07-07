Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has gone up by 3.90% for the week, with a 13.48% rise in the past month and a -5.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.12% for ALGM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.36% for ALGM’s stock, with a 23.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Right Now?

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.24x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) by analysts is $51.60, which is $7.63 above the current market price. The public float for ALGM is 87.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.94% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of ALGM was 1.54M shares.

ALGM) stock’s latest price update

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.93 compared to its previous closing price of 44.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $30 based on the research report published on May 25th of the previous year 2022.

ALGM Trading at 10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +10.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.69. In addition, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. saw 45.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from Lury Richard R., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $42.58 back on Feb 08. After this action, Lury Richard R. now owns 27,663 shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., valued at $255,480 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Susan D, the Director of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., purchase 240 shares at $41.53 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Lynch Susan D is holding 12,523 shares at $9,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+56.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stands at +19.24. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 18.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.