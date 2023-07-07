Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) is above average at 81.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) is $359.30, which is $26.87 above the current market price. The public float for ALGN is 73.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALGN on July 07, 2023 was 716.34K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ALGN) stock’s latest price update

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.46 in comparison to its previous close of 330.92, however, the company has experienced a -2.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/28/22 that Align Stock Is Falling Because Consumers Don’t Want to Spend

ALGN’s Market Performance

ALGN’s stock has fallen by -2.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.11% and a quarterly rise of 4.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Align Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.01% for ALGN’s stock, with a 23.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALGN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $307 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

ALGN Trading at 6.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +9.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGN fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $330.59. In addition, Align Technology Inc. saw 57.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGN starting from Dallas Kevin J, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $285.26 back on May 30. After this action, Dallas Kevin J now owns 12,246 shares of Align Technology Inc., valued at $1,996,800 using the latest closing price.

HOGAN JOSEPH M, the President and CEO of Align Technology Inc., purchase 2,928 shares at $341.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that HOGAN JOSEPH M is holding 188,417 shares at $999,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.51 for the present operating margin

+70.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Align Technology Inc. stands at +9.68. The total capital return value is set at 17.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.74. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Align Technology Inc. (ALGN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.40. Total debt to assets is 2.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.