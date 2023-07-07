Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQNU) has dropped by -1.75 compared to previous close of 29.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQNU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQNU) is 56.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AQNU is 0.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU) is $9.32, which is -$19.29 below the current market price. The public float for AQNU is 20.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. On July 07, 2023, AQNU’s average trading volume was 91.23K shares.

AQNU’s Market Performance

The stock of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU) has seen a -3.01% decrease in the past week, with a -5.10% drop in the past month, and a -4.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for AQNU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.65% for AQNU’s stock, with a -4.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AQNU Trading at -4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQNU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQNU fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.38. In addition, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. saw 20.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AQNU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.57 for the present operating margin

+19.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stands at -7.85. The total capital return value is set at 3.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.75.

Based on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU), the company’s capital structure generated 144.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.07. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQNU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.