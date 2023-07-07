AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) has plunged by -4.00 when compared to previous closing price of 0.19, but the company has seen a -25.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) by analysts is $2.00, which is $3.56 above the current market price. The public float for AGRI is 12.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of AGRI was 767.18K shares.

AGRI’s Market Performance

AGRI stock saw a decrease of -25.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -40.26% and a quarterly a decrease of -70.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.83% for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.90% for AGRI stock, with a simple moving average of -79.89% for the last 200 days.

AGRI Trading at -51.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.88%, as shares sank -31.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRI fell by -25.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2294. In addition, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. saw -83.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRI

The total capital return value is set at -113.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.48. Equity return is now at value -116.60, with -48.80 for asset returns.

Based on AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI), the company’s capital structure generated 52.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.31. Total debt to assets is 25.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.