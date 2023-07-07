Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX)’s stock price has soared by 9.30 in relation to previous closing price of 6.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AMTX is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMTX is $11.00, which is $2.07 above than the current price. The public float for AMTX is 34.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.00% of that float. The average trading volume of AMTX on July 07, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

AMTX’s Market Performance

AMTX’s stock has seen a 7.91% increase for the week, with a 9.93% rise in the past month and a 258.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.77% for Aemetis Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.42% for AMTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 67.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

AMTX Trading at 70.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares surge +32.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +259.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX rose by +7.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.66. In addition, Aemetis Inc. saw 92.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTX starting from BLOCK JOHN R, who sale 19,205 shares at the price of $6.30 back on Jun 16. After this action, BLOCK JOHN R now owns 27,169 shares of Aemetis Inc., valued at $121,013 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.41 for the present operating margin

-2.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aemetis Inc. stands at -42.01. The total capital return value is set at -23.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.61. Equity return is now at value 63.30, with -58.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 180.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.