Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has seen a -0.28% decrease in the past week, with a -22.44% drop in the past month, and a -44.55% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.95% for ADN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.52% for ADN’s stock, with a -62.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) is $4.00, which is $8.75 above the current market price. The public float for ADN is 37.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADN on July 07, 2023 was 572.31K shares.

ADN) stock’s latest price update

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.07 in relation to its previous close of 0.57. However, the company has experienced a -0.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ADN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

ADN Trading at -20.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.77%, as shares sank -24.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADN fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6380. In addition, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -66.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-642.27 for the present operating margin

-63.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -948.54. Equity return is now at value -95.40, with -75.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.