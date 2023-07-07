Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) has surged by 7.33 when compared to previous closing price of 33.68, but the company has seen a 4.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) Right Now?

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.14x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) by analysts is $45.33, which is $9.18 above the current market price. The public float for ATGE is 42.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.48% of that float. On July 07, 2023, the average trading volume of ATGE was 344.74K shares.

ATGE’s Market Performance

ATGE stock saw a decrease of 4.93% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.19% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.97% for ATGE stock, with a simple moving average of -7.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATGE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ATGE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ATGE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $44 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2023.

ATGE Trading at -9.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -14.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATGE rose by +5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.94. In addition, Adtalem Global Education Inc. saw 1.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATGE starting from WARDELL LISA W, who sale 71,400 shares at the price of $40.45 back on May 15. After this action, WARDELL LISA W now owns 180,034 shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc., valued at $2,887,830 using the latest closing price.

WARDELL LISA W, the Director of Adtalem Global Education Inc., sale 24,094 shares at $41.14 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that WARDELL LISA W is holding 251,434 shares at $991,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.48 for the present operating margin

+47.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adtalem Global Education Inc. stands at -2.15. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.18. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE), the company’s capital structure generated 70.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.48. Total debt to assets is 35.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.