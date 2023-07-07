Adient plc (ADNT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is 310.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADNT is 2.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Adient plc (ADNT) is $43.88, which is $6.12 above the current market price. The public float for ADNT is 94.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% of that float. On July 07, 2023, ADNT’s average trading volume was 810.71K shares.

The stock price of Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) has dropped by -0.10 compared to previous close of 38.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADNT’s Market Performance

Adient plc (ADNT) has seen a 1.69% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.29% gain in the past month and a -2.09% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for ADNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.37% for ADNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.58% for the last 200 days.

ADNT Trading at 5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +8.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADNT rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.07. In addition, Adient plc saw 10.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADNT starting from DELGROSSO DOUGLAS G, who sale 17,980 shares at the price of $45.04 back on Mar 06. After this action, DELGROSSO DOUGLAS G now owns 599,577 shares of Adient plc, valued at $809,819 using the latest closing price.

Tiltmann Heather M, the EVP, CLO, CHRO & Secretary of Adient plc, sale 4,900 shares at $45.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Tiltmann Heather M is holding 36,070 shares at $220,598 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.50 for the present operating margin

+5.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adient plc stands at -0.85. The total capital return value is set at 3.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.19. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Adient plc (ADNT), the company’s capital structure generated 137.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.85. Total debt to assets is 31.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adient plc (ADNT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.