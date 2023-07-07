Adagene Inc. (ADAG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAG) has increased by 17.69 when compared to last closing price of 1.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Adagene Inc. (ADAG) is $5.00, which is $11.0 above the current market price. The public float for ADAG is 30.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADAG on July 07, 2023 was 22.90K shares.

ADAG’s Market Performance

The stock of Adagene Inc. (ADAG) has seen a 5.52% increase in the past week, with a 15.04% rise in the past month, and a 11.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.40% for ADAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.08% for ADAG’s stock, with a 9.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADAG stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for ADAG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADAG in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $40.57 based on the research report published on June 25th of the previous year 2021.

ADAG Trading at 12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.72%, as shares surge +12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADAG rose by +5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3615. In addition, Adagene Inc. saw 15.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADAG

Equity return is now at value -59.40, with -43.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Adagene Inc. (ADAG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.