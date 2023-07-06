Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ZURA is at 0.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZURA is $18.00, which is $9.68 above the current market price. The public float for ZURA is 2.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.80% of that float. The average trading volume for ZURA on July 06, 2023 was 727.92K shares.

ZURA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) has decreased by -8.73 when compared to last closing price of 8.02.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -16.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZURA’s Market Performance

Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) has seen a -16.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.02% gain in the past month and a -48.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.03% for ZURA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.49% for ZURA’s stock, with a -25.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZURA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZURA stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ZURA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZURA in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $20 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

ZURA Trading at 2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares surge +12.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZURA fell by -16.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.70. In addition, Zura Bio Limited saw -28.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZURA starting from Munshi Amit, who purchase 117,647 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Jun 05. After this action, Munshi Amit now owns 617,640 shares of Zura Bio Limited, valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZURA

Equity return is now at value -6.00, with -5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.