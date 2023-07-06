Zscaler Inc.’s (ZS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ZS stock has gone down by -3.45%, with a monthly decline of -6.02% and a quarterly surge of 25.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.75% for Zscaler Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.53% for ZS’s stock, with a 8.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Zscaler Inc. (ZS) by analysts is $169.41, which is $36.25 above the current market price. The public float for ZS is 86.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.35% of that float. On July 06, 2023, the average trading volume of ZS was 2.95M shares.

ZS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) has dropped by -5.33 compared to previous close of 146.97. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $180 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

ZS Trading at 8.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS fell by -3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.19. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw 24.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Schlossman Robert, who sale 1,322 shares at the price of $152.11 back on Jun 20. After this action, Schlossman Robert now owns 135,777 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $201,089 using the latest closing price.

Rajic Dali, the Chief Operating Officer of Zscaler Inc., sale 7,017 shares at $156.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Rajic Dali is holding 328,406 shares at $1,099,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.01 for the present operating margin

+77.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc. stands at -35.77. The total capital return value is set at -21.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.45. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Zscaler Inc. (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 182.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.59. Total debt to assets is 36.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.