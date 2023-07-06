Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) is 32.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YUM is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is $148.25, which is $11.49 above the current market price. The public float for YUM is 277.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. On July 06, 2023, YUM’s average trading volume was 1.76M shares.

YUM) stock’s latest price update

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM)’s stock price has dropped by -0.44 in relation to previous closing price of 137.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/26/23 that The Battle for Taco Tuesday Gets Heated

YUM’s Market Performance

YUM’s stock has risen by 1.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.58% and a quarterly rise of 2.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.40% for Yum! Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.78% for YUM’s stock, with a 7.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $142 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

YUM Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.73. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw 6.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Russell David Eric, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $137.27 back on Jul 03. After this action, Russell David Eric now owns 16,052 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $686,350 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 3,884 shares at $136.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 57,325 shares at $531,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum! Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.37. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with 21.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.