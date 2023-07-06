Yext Inc. (YEXT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for YEXT is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YEXT is $11.67, which is $0.74 above than the current price. The public float for YEXT is 108.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.56% of that float. The average trading volume of YEXT on July 06, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

YEXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) has plunged by -3.19 when compared to previous closing price of 11.29, but the company has seen a 2.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/09/22 that Yext Is Downgraded. It Had ‘Zero Results’ in Its Search for Growth.

YEXT’s Market Performance

Yext Inc. (YEXT) has experienced a 2.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.16% rise in the past month, and a 17.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.06% for YEXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.29% for YEXT’s stock, with a 47.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YEXT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for YEXT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YEXT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

YEXT Trading at 11.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +18.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YEXT rose by +2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.00. In addition, Yext Inc. saw 67.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YEXT starting from Distelburger Brian, who sale 45,625 shares at the price of $6.13 back on Dec 27. After this action, Distelburger Brian now owns 3,070,805 shares of Yext Inc., valued at $279,595 using the latest closing price.

Distelburger Brian, the Director of Yext Inc., sale 22,800 shares at $6.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Distelburger Brian is holding 3,116,430 shares at $139,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YEXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.17 for the present operating margin

+74.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yext Inc. stands at -16.45. The total capital return value is set at -21.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.80. Equity return is now at value -30.20, with -8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Yext Inc. (YEXT), the company’s capital structure generated 92.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.11. Total debt to assets is 22.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Yext Inc. (YEXT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.