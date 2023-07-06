Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) is $38.83, which is $20.82 above the current market price. The public float for XPOF is 24.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XPOF on July 06, 2023 was 964.78K shares.

XPOF) stock's latest price update

Xponential Fitness Inc. (NYSE: XPOF)’s stock price has dropped by -3.26 in relation to previous closing price of 17.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

XPOF’s Market Performance

Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) has experienced a 7.70% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -34.71% drop in the past month, and a -46.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.95% for XPOF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.33% for XPOF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPOF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPOF stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for XPOF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPOF in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $38 based on the research report published on April 10th of the current year 2023.

XPOF Trading at -37.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares sank -33.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPOF rose by +7.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.87. In addition, Xponential Fitness Inc. saw -26.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPOF starting from Geisler Anthony, who sale 13,627 shares at the price of $25.08 back on May 25. After this action, Geisler Anthony now owns 334,368 shares of Xponential Fitness Inc., valued at $341,832 using the latest closing price.

Luna Sarah, the President of Xponential Fitness Inc., sale 3,857 shares at $25.20 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Luna Sarah is holding 270,154 shares at $97,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPOF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.38 for the present operating margin

+66.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xponential Fitness Inc. stands at +9.05. The total capital return value is set at 11.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 65.79.

Based on Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF), the company’s capital structure generated 108.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.