W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WTI is 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WTI is $9.70, which is $5.84 above the current price. The public float for WTI is 93.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WTI on July 06, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

WTI) stock’s latest price update

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.26 in relation to its previous close of 3.87. However, the company has experienced a 2.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WTI’s Market Performance

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) has experienced a 2.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.22% drop in the past month, and a -29.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for WTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.57% for WTI stock, with a simple moving average of -31.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9.10 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

WTI Trading at -5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -3.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTI rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, W&T Offshore Inc. saw -30.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WTI

Equity return is now at value -758.50, with 19.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.