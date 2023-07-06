What Recent Market Trends Mean for Seneca Foods Corporation’s (SENEA) Stock

In the past week, SENEA stock has gone down by -9.77%, with a monthly decline of -28.87% and a quarterly plunge of -35.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.87% for Seneca Foods Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.54% for SENEA stock, with a simple moving average of -38.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA) is 8.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SENEA is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) is $21.00, The public float for SENEA is 5.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On July 06, 2023, SENEA’s average trading volume was 41.41K shares.

SENEA) stock’s latest price update

Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.04 in relation to its previous close of 33.29. However, the company has experienced a -9.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SENEA Trading at -25.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SENEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares sank -27.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SENEA fell by -9.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.59. In addition, Seneca Foods Corporation saw -44.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SENEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.74 for the present operating margin

+9.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seneca Foods Corporation stands at +2.19. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.