WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.15 compared to its previous closing price of 89.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) Right Now?

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) by analysts is $99.90, which is $9.98 above the current market price. The public float for WEC is 315.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On July 06, 2023, the average trading volume of WEC was 1.36M shares.

WEC’s Market Performance

WEC’s stock has seen a 1.86% increase for the week, with a 3.76% rise in the past month and a -4.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for WEC Energy Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.15% for WEC’s stock, with a -2.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for WEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WEC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $98 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

WEC Trading at -0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEC rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.45. In addition, WEC Energy Group Inc. saw -3.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEC starting from PAYNE ULICE JR, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $94.36 back on May 09. After this action, PAYNE ULICE JR now owns 21,503 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc., valued at $141,534 using the latest closing price.

PAYNE ULICE JR, the Director of WEC Energy Group Inc., sale 950 shares at $97.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that PAYNE ULICE JR is holding 21,375 shares at $92,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.81 for the present operating margin

+19.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for WEC Energy Group Inc. stands at +14.68. The total capital return value is set at 5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.56. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC), the company’s capital structure generated 151.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.31. Total debt to assets is 40.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.