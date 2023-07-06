Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, VUZI stock has gone down by -8.15%, with a monthly decline of -6.87% and a quarterly surge of 16.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.07% for Vuzix Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.57% for VUZI’s stock, with a 1.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VUZI is also noteworthy at 1.95.

The public float for VUZI is 59.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.68% of that float. The average trading volume of VUZI on July 06, 2023 was 887.21K shares.

VUZI) stock’s latest price update

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.15 in relation to its previous close of 5.09. However, the company has experienced a -8.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VUZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VUZI stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for VUZI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VUZI in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $15 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

VUZI Trading at 2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VUZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VUZI fell by -7.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.10. In addition, Vuzix Corporation saw 28.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VUZI starting from Harned Timothy Heydenreich, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $3.82 back on May 16. After this action, Harned Timothy Heydenreich now owns 146,711 shares of Vuzix Corporation, valued at $9,539 using the latest closing price.

Travers Paul J, the President and CEO of Vuzix Corporation, purchase 2,557 shares at $3.87 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Travers Paul J is holding 2,830,170 shares at $9,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VUZI

Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -30.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.