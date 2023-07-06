Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) has decreased by -1.32 when compared to last closing price of 11.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) Right Now?

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 61.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) by analysts is $11.67, which is $0.55 above the current market price. The public float for VIAV is 219.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.99% of that float. On July 06, 2023, the average trading volume of VIAV was 1.89M shares.

VIAV’s Market Performance

VIAV stock saw an increase of 3.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.21% and a quarterly increase of 5.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.54% for VIAV’s stock, with a 1.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VIAV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VIAV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

VIAV Trading at 14.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +16.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAV rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.50. In addition, Viavi Solutions Inc. saw 6.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAV starting from Staley Gary W, who sale 13,636 shares at the price of $11.02 back on Feb 22. After this action, Staley Gary W now owns 80,027 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc., valued at $150,269 using the latest closing price.

Staley Gary W, the SVP Global Sales NSE of Viavi Solutions Inc., sale 13,453 shares at $11.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Staley Gary W is holding 93,663 shares at $150,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.33 for the present operating margin

+59.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viavi Solutions Inc. stands at +1.20. The total capital return value is set at 12.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.28. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV), the company’s capital structure generated 110.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.57. Total debt to assets is 40.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.