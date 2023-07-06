Home  »  Companies   »  Vesta Real Estate Corp SAB de CV (VTMX) Stock: Und...

Vesta Real Estate Corp SAB de CV (VTMX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.82% for VTMX’s stock, with a 13.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vesta Real Estate Corp SAB de CV (NYSE: VTMX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vesta Real Estate Corp SAB de CV (NYSE: VTMX) is 10.23x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vesta Real Estate Corp SAB de CV (VTMX) is $3.62, which is $26.61 above the current market price. VTMX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On July 06, 2023, VTMX’s average trading volume was 2.04M shares.

VTMX) stock’s latest price update

Vesta Real Estate Corp SAB de CV (NYSE: VTMX)’s stock price has soared by 12.06 in relation to previous closing price of 33.25.

VTMX Trading at 13.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.56% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTMX rose by +15.64%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Vesta Real Estate Corp SAB de CV saw 15.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VTMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +79.87 for the present operating margin
  • +92.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vesta Real Estate Corp SAB de CV stands at +136.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vesta Real Estate Corp SAB de CV (VTMX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

