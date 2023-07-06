Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (VGAS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: VGAS)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.53 in comparison to its previous close of 6.24, however, the company has experienced a -11.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: VGAS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for VGAS is at -0.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VGAS is 4.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.59% of that float. The average trading volume for VGAS on July 06, 2023 was 33.87K shares.

VGAS’s Market Performance

The stock of Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (VGAS) has seen a -11.30% decrease in the past week, with a -54.50% drop in the past month, and a -15.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.10% for VGAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.63% for VGAS’s stock, with a -36.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VGAS Trading at -23.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.98%, as shares sank -42.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGAS fell by -11.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.19. In addition, Verde Clean Fuels Inc. saw -36.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VGAS starting from DEKKER MARTIJN, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on May 19. After this action, DEKKER MARTIJN now owns 43,332 shares of Verde Clean Fuels Inc., valued at $250,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VGAS

Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (VGAS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.