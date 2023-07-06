VCI Global Limited (VCIG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VCIG is 36.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VCIG on July 06, 2023 was 3.48M shares.

VCIG) stock’s latest price update

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.86 in comparison to its previous close of 5.17, however, the company has experienced a -17.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VCIG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 11.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.08% for VCIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.06% for VCIG’s stock, with a 29.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VCIG Trading at 24.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.77%, as shares surge +79.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +136.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCIG fell by -17.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.38. In addition, VCI Global Limited saw 9.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VCIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for VCI Global Limited stands at +42.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VCI Global Limited (VCIG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.