Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) has jumped by 6.25 compared to previous close of 2.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for UBX is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UBX is $7.67, which is $4.78 above the current market price. The public float for UBX is 13.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.83% of that float. The average trading volume for UBX on July 06, 2023 was 296.72K shares.

UBX’s Market Performance

UBX stock saw a decrease of -2.69% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.40% and a quarterly a decrease of 86.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.09% for Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.40% for UBX’s stock, with a -11.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UBX Trading at 1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.47%, as shares sank -13.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBX fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Unity Biotechnology Inc. saw 5.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBX starting from Ghosh Anirvan, who sale 1,177 shares at the price of $3.20 back on Jun 26. After this action, Ghosh Anirvan now owns 85,069 shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc., valued at $3,766 using the latest closing price.

Ghosh Anirvan, the Chief Executive Officer of Unity Biotechnology Inc., sale 1,212 shares at $3.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Ghosh Anirvan is holding 86,246 shares at $4,109 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23589.83 for the present operating margin

-823.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unity Biotechnology Inc. stands at -25392.80. The total capital return value is set at -47.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.32. Equity return is now at value -85.10, with -43.90 for asset returns.

Based on Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX), the company’s capital structure generated 75.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.01. Total debt to assets is 40.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -22.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.