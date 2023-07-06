Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Understanding the 7.48% Volatility Levels of Hills...

Understanding the 7.48% Volatility Levels of Hillstream BioPharma Inc.'s (HILS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) has gone down by -0.03% for the week, with a 9.64% rise in the past month and a -54.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.48% for HILS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.44% for HILS stock, with a simple moving average of -44.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HILS is also noteworthy at 3.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HILS is $4.00, which is $3.62 above than the current price. The public float for HILS is 10.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. The average trading volume of HILS on July 06, 2023 was 691.21K shares.

HILS) stock’s latest price update

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS)’s stock price has increased by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. However, the company has seen a -0.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HILS Trading at -10.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HILS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HILS fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3746. In addition, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. saw -2.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HILS

The total capital return value is set at -455.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,038.60. Equity return is now at value -132.00, with -113.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Hillstream BioPharma Inc. (HILS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

