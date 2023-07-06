Understanding the 2.05% Volatility Levels of Masco Corporation’s (MAS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, MAS stock has gone down by -1.49%, with a monthly gain of 9.09% and a quarterly surge of 12.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Masco Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.27% for MAS stock, with a simple moving average of 11.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Right Now?

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Masco Corporation (MAS) is $58.55, which is $2.69 above the current market price. The public float for MAS is 224.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAS on July 06, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

MAS) stock’s latest price update

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.23 in relation to its previous close of 56.85. However, the company has experienced a -1.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/15/21 that Roblox, BlackBerry, Pfizer, Adagio Therapeutics: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $65 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

MAS Trading at 5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.71. In addition, Masco Corporation saw 20.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Cole Kenneth G., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $54.95 back on Jun 07. After this action, Cole Kenneth G. now owns 70,198 shares of Masco Corporation, valued at $549,531 using the latest closing price.

Sznewajs John G, the VP and CFO of Masco Corporation, sale 15,007 shares at $54.00 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Sznewajs John G is holding 187,784 shares at $810,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.24 for the present operating margin

+31.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corporation stands at +9.70. The total capital return value is set at 41.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.74. Equity return is now at value -147.20, with 15.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Masco Corporation (MAS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.