Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRUP is 1.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) is $33.63, which is $14.0 above the current market price. The public float for TRUP is 37.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 33.39% of that float. On July 06, 2023, TRUP’s average trading volume was 1.43M shares.

TRUP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) has jumped by 5.31 compared to previous close of 20.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TRUP’s Market Performance

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) has seen a 0.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.43% decline in the past month and a -48.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.14% for TRUP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.02% for TRUP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -51.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRUP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TRUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRUP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $32 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

TRUP Trading at -12.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRUP rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.17. In addition, Trupanion Inc. saw -53.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRUP starting from RAWLINGS DARRYL, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $25.30 back on May 08. After this action, RAWLINGS DARRYL now owns 829,109 shares of Trupanion Inc., valued at $101,188 using the latest closing price.

RAWLINGS DARRYL, the Chief Executive Officer of Trupanion Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $35.48 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that RAWLINGS DARRYL is holding 833,109 shares at $141,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Trupanion Inc. stands at -4.94. The total capital return value is set at -12.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.66. Equity return is now at value -19.90, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Trupanion Inc. (TRUP), the company’s capital structure generated 22.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.53. Total debt to assets is 10.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.