Trading Update: Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Stock Endures 2.29% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, SUZ stock has gone down by -1.82%, with a monthly decline of -1.71% and a quarterly surge of 9.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Suzano S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.42% for SUZ’s stock, with a 0.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) is 3.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SUZ is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is $11.76, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for SUZ is 1.32B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. On July 06, 2023, SUZ’s average trading volume was 1.51M shares.

SUZ) stock’s latest price update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ)’s stock price has plunge by -1.71relation to previous closing price of 9.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.82% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SUZ Trading at 3.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.48. In addition, Suzano S.A. saw -0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.60 for the present operating margin

+49.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suzano S.A. stands at +46.92. The total capital return value is set at 20.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.69.

Based on Suzano S.A. (SUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 240.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.63. Total debt to assets is 59.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Suzano S.A. (SUZ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.