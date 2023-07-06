Trading Update: Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Stock Endures 3.81% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has seen a 10.76% increase in the past week, with a -1.39% drop in the past month, and a -23.44% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for ASM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.51% for ASM’s stock, with a -0.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Right Now?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ASM is at 1.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ASM is $1.85, The public float for ASM is 99.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume for ASM on July 06, 2023 was 517.92K shares.

ASM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) has increased by 6.94 when compared to last closing price of 0.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASM Trading at -4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASM rose by +10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6788. In addition, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. saw 4.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+32.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stands at +7.09. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.