Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) has decreased by -1.62 when compared to last closing price of 78.94.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/22/23 that Mortgage Demand Wanes, but Builder Is Optimistic

Is It Worth Investing in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Right Now?

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TOL is at 1.42.

The average price suggested by analysts for TOL is $80.21, which is $0.49 above the current market price. The public float for TOL is 105.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.30% of that float. The average trading volume for TOL on July 06, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

TOL’s Market Performance

The stock of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has seen a -0.87% decrease in the past week, with a 8.84% rise in the past month, and a 28.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for TOL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.82% for TOL’s stock, with a 38.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $94 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

TOL Trading at 12.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.87. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw 55.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from Yearley Douglas C. Jr., who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $78.63 back on Jun 28. After this action, Yearley Douglas C. Jr. now owns 246,547 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $3,931,450 using the latest closing price.

Connor Martin P., the Chief Financial Officer of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $75.62 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Connor Martin P. is holding 47,414 shares at $1,134,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Equity return is now at value 23.60, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.