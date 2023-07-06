The Volatility of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SCPH) Stock: A -10.04% Ratio for the Week

The stock of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) has gone down by -10.04% for the week, with a -18.17% drop in the past month and a 2.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.26% for SCPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.35% for SCPH’s stock, with a 18.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SCPH is 0.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) is $19.20, which is $9.97 above the current market price. The public float for SCPH is 31.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.93% of that float. On July 06, 2023, SCPH’s average trading volume was 455.50K shares.

SCPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) has decreased by -2.43 when compared to last closing price of 9.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.04% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCPH stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SCPH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SCPH in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $25 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

SCPH Trading at -13.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -19.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPH fell by -8.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.29. In addition, scPharmaceuticals Inc. saw 28.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCPH starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 762,380 shares at the price of $5.25 back on Nov 25. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 5,328,328 shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $4,002,495 using the latest closing price.

5AM Partners IV, LLC, the 10% Owner of scPharmaceuticals Inc., sale 562,466 shares at $4.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that 5AM Partners IV, LLC is holding 92,983 shares at $2,300,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPH

Equity return is now at value -73.40, with -44.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.