The Volatility of Element Solutions Inc’s (ESI) Stock: A -0.64% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Element Solutions Inc (ESI) has gone down by -0.64% for the week, with a -1.57% drop in the past month and a -0.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.13% for ESI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.39% for ESI’s stock, with a 0.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) is 26.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESI is 1.30.

The public float for ESI is 224.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On July 06, 2023, ESI’s average trading volume was 1.27M shares.

ESI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) has decreased by -2.70 when compared to last closing price of 19.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.64% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ESI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ESI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $23 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

ESI Trading at 2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESI fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.84. In addition, Element Solutions Inc saw 3.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESI starting from Goralski Michael, who sale 28,000 shares at the price of $19.07 back on Jun 07. After this action, Goralski Michael now owns 131,808 shares of Element Solutions Inc, valued at $533,960 using the latest closing price.

Gliklich Benjamin, the President and CEO of Element Solutions Inc, sale 8,469 shares at $18.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Gliklich Benjamin is holding 621,208 shares at $152,527 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESI

Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Element Solutions Inc (ESI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.