The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG): A Technical Analysis

The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) is $15.00, which is $3.55 above the current market price. The public float for PNTG is 27.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PNTG on July 06, 2023 was 148.95K shares.

PNTG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) has dropped by -7.14 compared to previous close of 12.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PNTG’s Market Performance

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) has seen a -7.88% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.66% decline in the past month and a -17.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for PNTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.28% for PNTG’s stock, with a -5.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNTG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PNTG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PNTG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $16 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

PNTG Trading at -8.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares sank -8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNTG fell by -7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.57. In addition, The Pennant Group Inc. saw 4.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNTG starting from Freeman Jennifer, who sale 611 shares at the price of $11.65 back on May 30. After this action, Freeman Jennifer now owns 34,807 shares of The Pennant Group Inc., valued at $7,118 using the latest closing price.

Gochnour John J, the Chief Operating Officer of The Pennant Group Inc., purchase 1,232 shares at $11.04 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Gochnour John J is holding 73,982 shares at $13,601 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.33 for the present operating margin

+11.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Pennant Group Inc. stands at +1.40. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.51. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG), the company’s capital structure generated 269.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.96. Total debt to assets is 55.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 256.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.