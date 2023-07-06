The Impact of Market Fluctuations on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s (ASLN) Stock

The stock of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) has gone down by -17.98% for the week, with a -29.64% drop in the past month and a -1.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.59% for ASLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.46% for ASLN’s stock, with a -9.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) is $15.67, which is $12.75 above the current market price. The public float for ASLN is 16.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASLN on July 06, 2023 was 80.15K shares.

ASLN) stock’s latest price update

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -23.36 compared to its previous closing price of 3.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASLN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ASLN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASLN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on July 09th of the previous year 2021.

ASLN Trading at -27.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares sank -33.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASLN fell by -22.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.75. In addition, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited saw 62.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASLN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.