The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Aflac Incorporated’s (AFL) Stock

The stock of Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has seen a 2.06% increase in the past week, with a 4.97% gain in the past month, and a 8.12% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for AFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.05% for AFL’s stock, with a 4.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Right Now?

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Aflac Incorporated (AFL) by analysts is $71.21, which is $1.59 above the current market price. The public float for AFL is 563.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. On July 06, 2023, the average trading volume of AFL was 2.31M shares.

AFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) has decreased by -0.40 when compared to last closing price of 70.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $77 based on the research report published on June 05th of the current year 2023.

AFL Trading at 3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +4.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.64. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw -2.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L, who sale 13,471 shares at the price of $67.27 back on May 19. After this action, MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L now owns 27,570 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $906,140 using the latest closing price.

BEAVER STEVEN KENT, the SVP, CFO, Aflac US of Aflac Incorporated, sale 13,118 shares at $66.33 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that BEAVER STEVEN KENT is holding 20,793 shares at $870,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Incorporated stands at +21.54. The total capital return value is set at 13.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.84. Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Aflac Incorporated (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 33.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.04. Total debt to assets is 5.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.