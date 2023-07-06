The -13.88% Decline of Oscar Health Inc.’s (OSCR) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has gone down by -1.49% for the week, with a 7.60% rise in the past month and a 17.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.86% for OSCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.10% for OSCR’s stock, with a 62.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) by analysts is $8.21, which is -$0.18 below the current market price. The public float for OSCR is 177.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.84% of that float. On July 06, 2023, the average trading volume of OSCR was 2.06M shares.

OSCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) has plunged by -2.10 when compared to previous closing price of 8.10, but the company has seen a -1.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSCR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OSCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OSCR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8.75 based on the research report published on June 06th of the current year 2023.

OSCR Trading at 3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares sank -4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSCR fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.71. In addition, Oscar Health Inc. saw 222.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSCR starting from Blackley Richard Scott, who sale 23,955 shares at the price of $8.39 back on Jun 06. After this action, Blackley Richard Scott now owns 437,975 shares of Oscar Health Inc., valued at $201,093 using the latest closing price.

Quane Alessandrea C., the EVP, Chief Insurance Officer of Oscar Health Inc., sale 11,859 shares at $8.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Quane Alessandrea C. is holding 232,789 shares at $99,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oscar Health Inc. stands at -15.30. The total capital return value is set at -45.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.08. Equity return is now at value -55.10, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR), the company’s capital structure generated 33.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.08. Total debt to assets is 8.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.