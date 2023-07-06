The -13.88% Decline of HeartBeam Inc.’s (BEAT) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, BEAT stock has gone up by 6.64%, with a monthly gain of 21.88% and a quarterly surge of 7.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.14% for HeartBeam Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.04% for BEAT’s stock, with a -18.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -2.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) is $6.78, which is $4.16 above the current market price. The public float for BEAT is 5.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BEAT on July 06, 2023 was 480.47K shares.

BEAT) stock’s latest price update

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT)’s stock price has soared by 10.53 in relation to previous closing price of 2.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BEAT Trading at 17.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.65%, as shares surge +10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAT rose by +6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, HeartBeam Inc. saw -44.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAT

The total capital return value is set at -165.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -164.24. Equity return is now at value -368.70, with -273.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.