Home  »  Trending   »  The -13.88% Decline of HeartBeam Inc.’s (BEA...

The -13.88% Decline of HeartBeam Inc.’s (BEAT) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, BEAT stock has gone up by 6.64%, with a monthly gain of 21.88% and a quarterly surge of 7.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.14% for HeartBeam Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.04% for BEAT’s stock, with a -18.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -2.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) is $6.78, which is $4.16 above the current market price. The public float for BEAT is 5.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BEAT on July 06, 2023 was 480.47K shares.

BEAT) stock’s latest price update

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT)’s stock price has soared by 10.53 in relation to previous closing price of 2.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BEAT Trading at 17.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.65%, as shares surge +10.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEAT rose by +6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, HeartBeam Inc. saw -44.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEAT

The total capital return value is set at -165.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -164.24. Equity return is now at value -368.70, with -273.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​