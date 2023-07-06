The -13.88% Decline of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (ANF) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has seen a -3.60% decrease in the past week, with a 13.58% gain in the past month, and a 29.46% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for ANF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.89% for ANF’s stock, with a 45.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Right Now?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ANF is at 1.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ANF is 48.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.85% of that float. The average trading volume for ANF on July 06, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

ANF) stock’s latest price update

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.14 in comparison to its previous close of 37.29, however, the company has experienced a -3.60% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that Best Buy, Dick’s Ease Fears About Holiday Spending

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $41 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

ANF Trading at 23.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +14.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF fell by -3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.03. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw 57.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from BURMAN TERRY LEE, who sale 17,528 shares at the price of $28.39 back on Mar 03. After this action, BURMAN TERRY LEE now owns 35,686 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $497,620 using the latest closing price.

Scott Kristin A., the President-Global Brands of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., sale 52,431 shares at $27.87 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that Scott Kristin A. is holding 101,248 shares at $1,461,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.44 for the present operating margin

+52.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stands at +0.08. The total capital return value is set at 4.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.16. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), the company’s capital structure generated 176.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.79. Total debt to assets is 45.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.