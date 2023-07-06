TH International Limited (THCH) Stock Sees a-8.65 Decrease

The stock of TH International Limited (THCH) has seen a -6.38% decrease in the past week, with a -10.51% drop in the past month, and a -30.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.16% for THCH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.49% for THCH’s stock, with a -34.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) Right Now?

TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for THCH is 0.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for THCH is 119.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of THCH on July 06, 2023 was 422.98K shares.

THCH) stock’s latest price update

TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH)’s stock price has dropped by -8.65 in relation to previous closing price of 2.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

THCH Trading at -20.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -7.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THCH fell by -6.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, TH International Limited saw -5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THCH

Equity return is now at value -585.50, with -37.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TH International Limited (THCH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.