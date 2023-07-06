Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, TDS stock has gone up by 4.35%, with a monthly gain of 20.69% and a quarterly plunge of -20.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.52% for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.16% for TDS’s stock, with a -24.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is $14.67, which is $6.6 above the current market price. The public float for TDS is 91.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDS on July 06, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

TDS) stock’s latest price update

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.87 compared to its previous closing price of 8.56. However, the company has seen a 4.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $14 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

TDS Trading at 6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +21.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDS rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.70. In addition, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. saw -19.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.79 for the present operating margin

+35.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stands at +1.15. The total capital return value is set at 1.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.61. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS), the company’s capital structure generated 82.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10. Total debt to assets is 31.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.