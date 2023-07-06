Taoping Inc. (TAOP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.08 in comparison to its previous close of 0.66, however, the company has experienced a -20.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TAOP is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Taoping Inc. (TAOP) is $7.00, The public float for TAOP is 10.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. On July 06, 2023, TAOP’s average trading volume was 54.91K shares.

TAOP’s Market Performance

TAOP’s stock has seen a -20.83% decrease for the week, with a -19.72% drop in the past month and a -17.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.66% for Taoping Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.15% for TAOP’s stock, with a -16.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TAOP Trading at -16.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares sank -18.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAOP fell by -20.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6899. In addition, Taoping Inc. saw -12.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.06 for the present operating margin

+29.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taoping Inc. stands at -2.40. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -16.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.