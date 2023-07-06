Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK): A Technical Analysis

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is $16.84, which is $3.71 above the current market price. The public float for TAK is 3.11B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TAK on July 06, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.44 compared to its previous closing price of 15.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/21 that Pandemic Trades Roar Back: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

TAK’s Market Performance

TAK’s stock has fallen by -2.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.08% and a quarterly drop of -7.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.75% for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.63% for TAK’s stock, with a 0.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

TAK Trading at -5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.54%, as shares sank -6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAK fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.91. In addition, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited saw -1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.34 for the present operating margin

+57.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stands at +7.87. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.