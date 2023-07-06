Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SG is 1.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) is $11.13, which is -$2.33 below the current market price. The public float for SG is 95.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.68% of that float. On July 06, 2023, SG’s average trading volume was 1.70M shares.

SG) stock’s latest price update

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 13.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/05/23 that Chipotle Sues Sweetgreen Over Its New Burrito Bowl

SG’s Market Performance

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has experienced a 8.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 33.47% rise in the past month, and a 67.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.60% for SG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.77% for SG’s stock, with a 15.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

SG Trading at 33.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +26.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SG rose by +8.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.30. In addition, Sweetgreen Inc. saw 52.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SG starting from Ru Nathaniel, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $9.43 back on May 31. After this action, Ru Nathaniel now owns 0 shares of Sweetgreen Inc., valued at $471,500 using the latest closing price.

Gemperle Adrienne, the Chief People Officer of Sweetgreen Inc., sale 6,112 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Gemperle Adrienne is holding 139,911 shares at $58,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.00 for the present operating margin

+4.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sweetgreen Inc. stands at -40.51. The total capital return value is set at -22.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.99. Equity return is now at value -31.00, with -21.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sweetgreen Inc. (SG), the company’s capital structure generated 55.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.72. Total debt to assets is 31.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.