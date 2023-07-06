Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.75 in comparison to its previous close of 0.30, however, the company has experienced a 6.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SUNL is also noteworthy at 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SUNL is $0.57, The public float for SUNL is 64.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.43% of that float. The average trading volume of SUNL on July 06, 2023 was 553.57K shares.

SUNL’s Market Performance

SUNL stock saw a decrease of 6.60% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.41% for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.07% for SUNL’s stock, with a -69.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUNL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SUNL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUNL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $1.60 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

SUNL Trading at -17.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.95%, as shares sank -11.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNL rose by +6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3497. In addition, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. saw -75.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.06 for the present operating margin

-30.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stands at -320.64. Equity return is now at value -99.50, with -53.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.